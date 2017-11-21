Simon Cowell's 'hands on' parenting is praised by Amanda Holden The X Factor judge is a doting dad to Eric, three

There is no denying that Simon Cowell is a proud father to three-year-old Eric – something his good friend Amanda Holden was quick to praise. While chatting to MailOnline, the TV presenter spoke about Simon and his girlfriend Lauren Silverman, and how they are both very "hands on" when it comes to looking after their little boy. She said: "Of course they have help and nannies but he and Lauren are so hands on. If Eric runs up and jumps into bed with them they’re not going to chuck him out."

Simon recently enjoyed some festive fun with his young family at Winter Wonderland in London. The music producer looked in great spirits despite his recent health scare, posing for photos with Lauren and Eric - who looked adorable dressed in a warm winter coat and animal hat.

Simon Cowell shares son Eric with partner Lauren Silverman

Simon's lookalike son made an equally sweet appearance as he joined his dad on The X Factor over the weekend. The youngster replaced voiceover artist Peter Dickson at the beginning of the show's rehearsals, by making the opening introduction himself. "It's time to face the music," Eric said into a microphone as he sat on his dad's lap.

Amanda Holden has praised Simon's parenting skills

Although notoriously stern, Simon is a doting dad to his young son. The music mogul – who recently suffered a nasty fall down the stairs in his London home – opened up about his fears of Eric finding him injured. He told The Sun: "[Eric] probably would have told me off, and I didn't want to worry him. He's only three… It does make you realise what's truly important in life."

Simon welcomed Eric with partner Lauren on Valentine's Day in 2014. Earlier this year, the doting dad opened up about the joys of fatherhood, telling The Mirror: "You get through that first year and suddenly you realise you can talk with them and they've taken on your mannerisms and everything else. It is amazing."