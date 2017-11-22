Chrissy Teigen and John Legend expecting baby number two! The couple are already parents to 19-month-old Luna

Chrissy Teigen is expecting her second baby with husband John Legend. The model and social media queen announced the happy news with a little help from the couple's 19-month-old daughter Luna, sharing an Instagram video showing the toddler gently stroking her mummy's tummy. "What's in there?" Chrissy, 31, asks her little girl, who sweetly replies: "Baby." Alongside the clip, Chrissy joked in the caption: "It's John's!" John, 38, responded to the clip by commenting: "Maury will have the final say on this."



Earlier this month, Chrissy spoke to E! News about expanding her family, and although she stayed mum on her pregnancy news, she did hint that a new baby might soon be on the way. "We're still trying," she said. "I mean, hopefully in the next few years, because for me i really want to just knock 'em out. That's my dream. I want to just be pregnant kind of for the rest of my life. Not for the rest of my life, but for the rest of my fertile life! So we'll see."

Chrissy has been candid about her struggles to conceive little Luna, revealing in February 2016 that the couple had chosen to implant a female embryo during in vitro fertilisation that had resulted in the birth of her daughter. "The first little girl didn't work, and then the second is Luna," she told InStyle, explaining that the couple started with 20 embryos that was narrowed down to three after screening.

Chrissy showed off her baby bump on Snapchat

While the sex of their second child isn't yet known, it seems likely the couple will welcome a baby boy. While attending the Annual Producers Guild Awards in January, Chrissy told Entertainment Tonight, with a smile, "A little boy is next, for sure." She later clarified her comments on Twitter, writing: "I said our next baby would be a boy because that is the embryo we have left. A boy. So. Yeah."