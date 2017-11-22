Julia Stiles welcomes baby boy, reveals very unusual name It's the first child for Julia and her husband Preston J. Cook

Julia Stiles has become a first-time mum! The Ten Things I Hate About You star welcomed a baby boy with husband Preston J. Cook last month, and took to Instagram this week to share the happy news with her fans. Julia, 36, uploaded a sweet snapshot showing her newborn's tiny hand, and proudly revealing his name. "Strummer Newcomb Cook, born October 20, 2017," she wrote. "Thanks and ever thanks to the extraordinary Doctors, Nurses and staff at Mount Sinai for helping bring this utter joy into our lives. 'Hello, World!'"

It's been an exciting few weeks for Julia and Preston, who tied the knot in September, over the Labor Day weekend. The couple first met on the set of Go With Me in 2015, where Preston was working as a cameraman, and got engaged on Christmas Eve that same year. They announced their pregnancy news in June.

Since her baby news broke, the notoriously-private access has shared a few select baby bump with photos with fans; her tummy took centre stage when Julia announced her September marriage to Preston, with the star posting a picture showing her new husband's hands caressing her tummy over the top of her wedding dress. "Who doesn't love a shotgun wedding?" she joked in the caption. That same month, Julia suggested that the couple had already settled on a name for their firstborn. "Both sets of grandparents don't like the name that we came up with," she told SiriusXM's Wake Up with Taylor. "But they're gonna get over it!"

Julia and partner Preston married in September

The star also previously opened up about her approach to giving birth. "I’m worried [if I have a birth plan] that the doctors are gonna be sort of offended by that.," she admitted during an appearance on Live with Kelly & Ryan. "Is that weird? I mean, I should have a birth plan and I will — and I imagine how I would like it to go. I’m probably in fantasy land about that. I should be more demanding, probably.”