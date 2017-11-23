Inside Nicky Hilton's pink and blue baby shower – see the family home Her sister Paris Hilton and mum Kathy organised the lavish do

The Hiltons don't do anything by halves! Paris Hilton and her mum Kathy hosted the most extravagant baby shower for Nicky Hilton, who is expecting her second child with husband James Rothschild. The lavish do was held at the family home in Bel-Air, with around 15 guests in attendance including Real Housewives stars Kim Richards, Bethenny Frankel and Kyle Richards.

The theme was strictly pink and blue, as Nicky, 34, and her husband James are keeping the sex of their baby a surprise. The pregnant heiress showed off her growing bump in a blue dress and matching heels, while her sister Paris, 36, looked gorgeous in pastel pink. Nicky's 16-month-old daughter Lily-Grace matched her auntie in a pink frock and a bow in her hair.

Nicky Hilton celebrated her baby shower at the family home in Bel-Air

Nicky shared a photo on Instagram of the incredible spread. The ladies feasted on macaroons and sweet treats from Maison Ladurée, as well as one pink cake and one blue cake. Cupcakes, decorated with baby toppers, were also presented on the table. "Baby #2 is brewing," wrote Nicky. Her mum Kathy also posted an adorable photo with little Lily-Grace, and captioned it: "Putting the final touches on @NickyHilton's baby shower with my little helper Lily-Grace."

Guests gathered to celebrate Nicky's impending arrival

It was announced in July that Nicky and her British banker husband James are expanding their family. The model has previously revealed that her due date is "right around the holidays". Speaking exclusively to HELLO! about how her daughter is preparing to become a big sister, Nicky said: "She does have her baby dolls that she carries around that she is very sweet with and kisses."

The incredible spread of sweet treats

Nicky also revealed that her Christmas will be slightly different this year, with the impending arrival of her second baby. "Christmas Eve we always spend with my grandfather and my dad's side of the family and Christmas Day is always at home with my mum's side of the family and every Christmas morning we all have breakfast," she said. "My mum cooks breakfast and we watch the Christmas parade on TV, but this year, since I can't go home to L.A. because I'll be on flight restriction, everyone's flying to New York to come be with me and the baby."