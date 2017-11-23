Paloma Faith reveals how she is raising her child gender-neutral The singer spoke about how she is choosing to bring up her child

Paloma Faith has explained how she is raising her child as gender-neutral. The singer – who became a first-time mum in December – spoke to journalists, including HELLO! Online, at the Global's Make Some Noise Night gala in London, about the way she is choosing to bring up her baby. She said: "It just means boys and girls play with lego, and boys and girls play with dolls. And don’t wear blue for boys, and don’t wear pink for girls. I do lego and dolls. I go for picking yourself. I will have to accept and embrace whatever that child picks and that's without judgement."

Paloma also explained that there had been a lot of misinterpretations when she previously spoke out about her parenting choices. "There were a lot of people who misunderstood that I thought I would make someone who was gender-neutral for the rest of their life. What a weird concept anyway because you can't create that," she said.

Paloma Faith is raising her child to be gender-neutral

There is no doubt that Paloma is a doting mum. While at the event, she revealed that she was missing her child – who she shares with French boyfriend Leyman Lahcine. She said of leaving her little one: "It's really sad and horrible leaving your child. Tonight I am not doing bedtime and there were tears and it was a bit awful."

And although Paloma had a difficult 20 hour labour, it hasn’t put her off having any more children. She said: "All women I know who have kids say they will do it again but it was the worse thing that they have ever done. But it's really worth it and you know you can survive it afterwards."

Paloma and boyfriend Leyman Lahcine welcomed their baby in December

Paloma announced the arrival of her baby on Instagram sharing a heartfelt thank you to the NHS following a "difficult labour" which resulted in an "emergency caesarean". "The devotion, kindness, and commitment shown by all of them was second to none and I am humbled by the whole experience," she wrote. "I really believe the NHS to be one of the great achievements of this country and it should be respected and protected by all."