Flashback Friday: Harry Judd and wife Izzy introduce baby Lola Journalist Dawn Emery interviewed the new parents in 2016

This time last year, McFly singer Harry Judd and his wife Izzy had their hands full with their ten-month-old daughter Lola. Flash-forward to 2017 and the couple are now the proud parents to a baby boy, Kit, who was born in August. This week, we look back to when Harry and Izzy introduced their first child to the world in an exclusive photoshoot with HELLO! magazine. The photoshoot took place in a location house in south London in February 2016, and Harry was clearly the doting dad.

"You are just floating in a cloud of love," said the star, as he cradled his four-week-old baby. "It's amazing. Our wedding day was the best day of my life and this was a similar feeling but times ten." Journalist Dawn Emery interviewed the couple a few weeks after Lola was born. "Lola looked just like her dad!" she recalls. "Harry and Izzy are a lovely couple and it was wonderful to see their happiness at being new parents. They spoke openly about their struggles to conceive – Izzy had IVF treatment – and Lola was their dream come true."

Harry described IVF as "mind blowing and amazing". "Everything we went through was worth it because it has brought us to this moment," said Harry. "IVF is just mind blowing and such an amazing thing to give us this family." Izzy added: "It's such a relief when you hear her cry and know she's okay. We first saw Lola as embryo on a screen. All babies are miracles, but she fought the race."

Says Dawn: "What's lovely is that HELLO! covered the couple's wedding and engagement photo shoots – so we've seen them at some special moments in their lives. And now Lola is a cute toddler with lots of personality."

