She welcomed her little girl earlier this month, but is yet to reveal her name. Taking to her Instagram page on Saturday, Sam Faiers shared a picture of her newborn daughter during a trip to The Dorchester, but one fan was quick to question the former TOWIE star over the "secrecy" on the name. The mother-of-two responded to the follower's comment, claiming "there is no secrecy we just haven’t named her yet." Over the past few days, Sam has been sharing various cute posts of her little girl, including a candid video showing her son Paul bonding with his new baby sister.

Sam Faiers has revealed the real reason why she hasn're revealed daughter's name

The footage, which was recently shared on Instagram, saw the cute youngster showering the newborn with love and affection, tenderly kissing her as Sam looked on. The reality TV star wrote in the caption: "I must have watched this video over a hundred times already. I am so proud of my babies. ❤ Paul is already so loving towards he’s little sister. 💕💕 my heart is bursting xxx." Sam and her boyfriend, Paul Knightley, welcomed their second child on 11 November. A spokesperson for the couple announced at the time: "Samantha and Paul are delighted to welcome a baby girl into the world, both mother and baby are doing well."

Ahead of the arrival, the Mummy Diaries star confessed she didn’t mind whether she had a boy or a girl, saying: "It would be lovely to have a little boy because then they're brothers and they grow up [together], equally I'd like a little girl then I [would] feel blessed because I've got one of each." She also admitted to the MailOnline that her sister's second baby, Arthur, made her want another. "We do want a big family, and when Billie had her second baby, Arthur, it made me broody," she explained. "It made me all, 'Ohhh I want a newborn!' But I think there should be a three or four year age gap between my children. Plus we are really just enjoying baby Paul right now!"