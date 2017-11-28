EXCLUSIVE: Billie Faiers opens up about motherhood as she gushes about sister Sam's newborn daughter Sam Faiers welcomed her second child earlier this month

She has just become a proud aunty to her newborn niece after her sister Sam Faiers welcomed a little girl. And in a new interview with HELLO! Online, Billie Faiers has revealed that despite being a mother herself, she is extremely excited to spoil the new addition to their family. "Being an aunty is so special - it's a completely different bond," she shared. "It's all the fun things. There's things that you would maybe say to your own children 'No - you can't do that!' but with your nieces and nephews, you let them do things with you that they wouldn't do with their Mum. You can be more lenient with them."

Billie is a doting mother to eight-month-old son Arthur and three-year-old daughter Nelly. Her sister Sam announced their arrival of her little girl earlier this month, but is yet to reveal the name of her second child. "She's lovely and doing really well," gushed Billie when asked how the little one was doing. The 27-year-old, who is engaged to fiance Greg Shepherd, went on to share her excitement at celebrating her first Christmas with both her kids. "It's the first Christmas where I'll have two," she confessed. "Also, it's the first Christmas that Nelly really understands what's going on. Last year she did, but this year she's SO aware of Christmas that I'm just so excited for her!"

Discussing what surprised her the most since becoming a mother, Billie shared: "Somedays I surprise myself with how much I can get done and juggle, and how much energy I can have and being able to stay on my feet all day. Also, organisation! I surprise myself with how organised I can be sometimes." The former TOWIE star has now launched a stunning new collection with clothing brand In The Style. Speaking about her style evolution, Billie explained: "Over the years, I've definitely learnt that sometimes less is more. I look back at some photos from when I was younger and the fake tan, the long hair extensions, the make-up, the short dress, the earrings, the stilettos... it's all too much!"

She added: "I think as you get older you learn how to dress for your shape and your body. For me, more plain things definitely suit me rather than lots of fuss! Certain dresses without a bra I wouldn't wear now! Prior to kids, I would probably be a bit more risqué but, now, maybe not." But it's the more fitted clothes that give her a confidence boost, she revealed, saying: "I think a really nice fitting bodycon that's a nice fabric, like double-layered, always makes you feel good. Bandage materials that suck you in, and hide your lumps and bumps, always make you feel nice!"