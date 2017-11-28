Doting dad Cristiano Ronaldo shares rare photo of daughter Eva The Real Madrid footballer welcomed twins Eva and Mateo via a surrogate in June

Cristiano Ronaldo recently became a dad-of-four, following the birth of baby Alana with his girlfriend Georgina in November. But the Real Madrid star has made sure to spend quality time with all his children, taking to Instagram this week to share a sweet photo of him with his oldest daughter, five-month-old Eva. The cute snap, which was simply captioned with a love heart emoji, saw him looking relaxed as Eva sat on his lap, looking sweet in a pink cardigan and grey leggings.

Cristiano – who is notoriously private about his children – welcomed Eva and her twin brother Mateo via a surrogate in June. They have featured on rare occasions on the footballer's social media account, while his mum - Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro – has also posted pictures of her grandchildren, including one of her on babysitting duty. He is also dad to seven-year-old son Cristiano Jr.

Cristiano Ronaldo with his daughter Eva

Earlier in the month, Cristiano's proud girlfriend Georgina took to social media to announce the birth of their daughter, thanking her family, friends and the hospital staff for their support. She wrote in Spanish: "Alana Martina was born on 12/11/17. Becoming a mother and raising our little ones at home has given me absolutely happiness, and now that Alana Martina has arrived, we are complete, and if at all possible, even more happy. I want to thank the hospital staff for their impeccable care and for looking after me before, during and after the birth. Also, I'd like to thank our families and friends for the calls, messages, visits and little gifts they've given during my pregnancy and after the birth. Last, but not least, to all our followers and fans who have supported us and have sent well wishes and good energy."

Cristiano welcomed twins Eva and Mateo via a surrogate in June

She continued: "We are so happy and thankful to God for our healthy little Alana Martina, and of course, for our other three children, who I shower with hugs and kisses. It's a beautiful thing to see how my mother dotes on Alana Martina and keeps her calm. I wouldn't change this feeling for the world. I love my parents, I love my family. Thank you everyone!"