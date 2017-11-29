Sam Faiers posts gorgeous snap of baby daughter The former TOWIE star became a mother-of-two earlier in the month

Sam Faiers is smitten! The doting mum has been proudly sharing pictures of her baby daughter on social media following her arrival into the world earlier in the month – and on Wednesday she might have just posted the sweetest snap yet! The mother-of-two took to her Instagram account to upload a black-and-white photo of her baby sleeping on the sofa, which she simply captioned: "My beautiful baby girl."

Sam Faiers shared a sweet photo of her daughter sleeping

Sam recently revealed on social media that she still hasn’t decided on a name for her little girl, but that she appreciated the suggestions that were being sent forward to her. A number of fans have been offering their ideals – and Poppy has proven to be a popular choice, given the baby's birthday. Sam revealed that she had a home water birth on 11 November – Remembrance Day - and that it was a "lovely experience." She wrote besides a photo of her daughter wrapped up in a towel shared on Instagram: "Exactly 1 week ago, I gave birth to a beautiful baby girl. 11-11-2017. I had a home water birth, it was such a lovely experience. We are so in love with you."

Sam and boyfriend Paul Knightley welcomed their daughter on 11 November

Along with their daughter, Sam and boyfriend Paul Knightley are the proud parents to one-year-old Paul. Ahead of giving birth, the mum-of-two discussed her baby's gender in an interview with Eamonn and Ruth Holmes on This Morning. She said: "It’s a small bump. I’m carrying a lot different to how I did with Paul." When questioned if she thought it could be a girl, she responded: "It could be, we’re keeping it a surprise."

Sam added that she would "feel blessed" if she were to have a little girl. She said: "It would be lovely to have a little boy because then they’re brothers and they grow up [together], equally I’d like a little girl then I [would] feel blessed because I’ve got one of each." When questioned about the reality of having a child, the 26-year-old said: “I’m a laid back person, and I think a laid back mum. I take every day as it comes, but nothing can prepare you."