Former Apprentice star Luisa Zissman welcomes third child - find out the cute name The Apprentice star is also a proud mother to two daughters

Congratulations are in order for Luisa Zissman! The former Apprentice star has announced the arrival of her third child, a baby girl called Clementine Saskia Collins. The 30-year-old shared a sweet post, confirming that her new bundle of joy was welcomed over three weeks ago. "So many people have messaged me asking if the baby is ok because I chose not to share on my social media, and now my bump has gone," she wrote in the caption. "She is absolutely perfect & we are totally in love with her. I had her 3.5 weeks ago on Sunday 5th November at 6.56am. She weighed 7lbs 14oz and we named her Clementine Saskia Collins."

Luisa Zissman has welcomed her third child

STORY: Luisa Zissman announces her engagement

Fans rushed to send their congratulations to Luisa and her husband Andrew Collin, with one posting: "Wow congratulations Lulu, I never knew you was pregnant. Hope you and the baby girl are doing well. Such a beautiful unique name love it!" Another said: "Congratulations Luisa. What a lovely name." A third post read: "Beautiful name!!! Absolutely love it. Congratulations to you all. Hope you are all settling in to life as a family of five!" One follower remarked: "Love how you had her weeks ago and didn't announce until you were ready."

The former Apprentice star is now a doting mother to three daughters

One of her followers had asked why she waited so long to reveal the happy news, to which Luisa explained: "I announced pregnancy because everyone said how fat I had gotten, it really upset me knowing I was 5 months pregnant so chose to announce pregnancy. Have only announced birth now because obvs bump is gone and ppl have been messaging thinking something bad happened to the baby. Xx" [sic] The businesswoman is also a proud mother to 15-month-old daughter Indigo and seven-year-old Dixie, whom she shares with her ex-husband Oliver Zissman.