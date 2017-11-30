Luisa-Zissman

Former Apprentice star Luisa Zissman welcomes third child - find out the cute name

The Apprentice star is also a proud mother to two daughters

by Sharnaz Shahid

Congratulations are in order for Luisa Zissman! The former Apprentice star has announced the arrival of her third child, a baby girl called Clementine Saskia Collins. The 30-year-old shared a sweet post, confirming that her new bundle of joy was welcomed over three weeks ago. "So many people have messaged me asking if the baby is ok because I chose not to share on my social media, and now my bump has gone," she wrote in the caption. "She is absolutely perfect & we are totally in love with her. I had her 3.5 weeks ago on Sunday 5th November at 6.56am. She weighed 7lbs 14oz and we named her Clementine Saskia Collins."

Luisa-Zissman-insta

Luisa Zissman has welcomed her third child

STORY: Luisa Zissman announces her engagement

Fans rushed to send their congratulations to Luisa and her husband Andrew Collin, with one posting: "Wow congratulations Lulu, I never knew you was pregnant. Hope you and the baby girl are doing well. Such a beautiful unique name love it!" Another said: "Congratulations Luisa. What a lovely name." A third post read: "Beautiful name!!! Absolutely love it. Congratulations to you all. Hope you are all settling in to life as a family of five!" One follower remarked: "Love how you had her weeks ago and didn't announce until you were ready."

Luisa-Zissman

The former Apprentice star is now a doting mother to three daughters

One of her followers had asked why she waited so long to reveal the happy news, to which Luisa explained: "I announced pregnancy because everyone said how fat I had gotten, it really upset me knowing I was 5 months pregnant so chose to announce pregnancy. Have only announced birth now because obvs bump is gone and ppl have been messaging thinking something bad happened to the baby. Xx" [sic] The businesswoman is also a proud mother to 15-month-old daughter Indigo and seven-year-old Dixie, whom she shares with her ex-husband Oliver Zissman.

More on:

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment