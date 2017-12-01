Sam Faiers shares candid breastfeeding selfie with newborn daughter The ex-TOWIE star is yet to reveal her daughter's name

Sam Faiers is one doting mummy! The former TOWIE star, who welcomed her baby girl last month, took to her Instagram page to share a candid selfie of herself breastfeeding her newborn daughter from bed. She captioned the beautiful picture: "It's 2 degrees outside ❄️ we aren’t going anywhere." Her son Paul was also seen kissing his new sister on the head as Sam breastfed the little tot. Fans rushed to comment on the post, with one saying: "Thank you for normalising breastfeeding you are an inspirational lady and should be so proud of yourself and your beautiful babies." Another wrote: "Beautiful photo, thanks for making breastfeeding glamorous, such an inspiration, love following your journey."

Sam and her boyfriend, Paul Knightley, welcomed their second child on 11 November. A spokesperson for the couple announced at the time: "Samantha and Paul are delighted to welcome a baby girl into the world, both mother and baby are doing well." The Mummy Diaries star is yet to reveal the name of her newborn. Over the weekend, one fan was quick to question Sam over the "secrecy". The mother-of-two responded to the follower's comment, claiming "there is no secrecy we just haven’t named her yet."

Ahead of the arrival, the Mummy Diaries star confessed she didn’t mind whether she had a boy or a girl, saying: "It would be lovely to have a little boy because then they're brothers and they grow up [together], equally I'd like a little girl then I [would] feel blessed because I've got one of each." She also admitted to the MailOnline that her sister's second baby, Arthur, made her want another. "We do want a big family, and when Billie had her second baby, Arthur, it made me broody," she explained. "It made me all, 'Ohhh I want a newborn!' But I think there should be a three or four year age gap between my children. Plus we are really just enjoying baby Paul right now!"