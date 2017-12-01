Catherine Zeta-Jones shares adorable throwback photo of her as a baby The Hollywood star was just six months old in the image

Catherine Zeta-Jones was the cutest baby! The Chicago actress went through her old family photographs this week, and dug out a picture of her as a six-month-old baby. In the black-and-white image, which was shared on her Instagram account, Catherine looked adorable dressed in a white lace dress as she smiled for the camera. Michael Douglas' wife captioned the photo: "I haven't changed a bit!! Six months old. #TBT," which resulted in a mass of comments from fans. One wrote: "Very sweet indeed," while another said: "Beautiful even as a baby." A third added: "Beautiful as ever."

Catherine Zeta-Jones as a six-month-old baby

Now a Hollywood star, Catherine grew up in Swansea, Wales, to David Jones – a sweet factory owner, and Patricia a seamstress, and dreamt of becoming an actress from a young age. The 47-year-old began starring in West End productions as a child, and later studied musical theatre in London before making a name for herself in Hollywood. The mother-of-two has seemingly now passed on her performance genes, and has previously revealed to HELLO! that children Dylan, 17, and 14-year-old Carys are set for a career on the stage.

Catherine and Michael Douglas with their two teenage children

And it seems that her teenage daughter has not only inherited her aspirations, but her genetically blessed looks too. Last week, fans mistook Carys for her famous mum after Catherine posted a photograph of her daughter on social media. The stylish black-and-white photo saw Carys posing on the beach, and was captioned: "Just love grabbing my camera and snapping. Carys on the beach yesterday.#lovephotography."

The actress' followers couldn't believe the resemblance between the mother and daughter, with many calling Carys Catherine's mini-me. "Your daughter is the image of you beautiful," said one fan. A second said: "Ready to respond with "Gorgeous as usual!" Thought that was You!!" A third told the star: "Wow thought that was you. Carys is like your 'mini-me'. Stunning."