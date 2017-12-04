Holly Willoughby meets Ferne McCann's baby daughter on This Morning
The former TOWIE star also revealed her daughter's middle name
Holly Willoughby was on doting auntie duty as she welcomed a very special – and teen tiny – visitor to the This Morning sofa. The mother-of-three was in her element as she cooed over Ferne McCann's newborn daughter, Sunday, who is only four and a half weeks old. Holly cradled the little girl to her chest as she and her co-host Phillip Schofield interviewed new mum Ferne about motherhood.
"It's so nice to be back. I'm good. I've moved back into my mum's house," Ferne said. The 27-year-old reality TV star also explained her daughter's name, saying: "Obviously, whatever I was going to call her, I think people are inevitably going to have their opinion… I wasn't going to go for a traditional name, was I, let's have it right. From the beginning I loved Sunday; there's a face cleanser with that name. I named her after a face cleanser! But I just loved the sound."
Ferne welcomed her daughter in November
Ferne, who shares her daughter with her jailed ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins, also revealed that Sunday's middle name is Sky. Of motherhood, she said: "As soon as she arrived, and every minute that I spend with her, the love just grows so much. And I think for me, this year it wasn't part of the plan to have a baby, but you can't plan life. It just happened. I wasn't the most maternal person, but now I feel so maternal. And I'm just so in love with her."
She revealed that Sunday's middle name is Sky
The TV star gave birth on 2 November, a couple of weeks before her ex-boyfriend Arthur was found guilty of carrying out an acid attack in an east London nightclub in April. "It has been a turbulent seven months for me but I had something to look forward to," said Ferne. "That was my focus. I needed to focus on keeping healthy, on not being stressed, and by doing that I was surrounding myself with friends and family, being busy, I kept on working." Ferne concluded: "She makes me really calm, she's made me so serene. Honestly, who'd have thought?"
