Alex Jones' son Teddy is all grown up in rare photo The presenter's son is celebrating his first birthday next month

Alex Jones has shared a funny photo of her son Teddy at home, crawling all over her laptop while she attempts to work. The One Show presenter, who occasionally posts pictures of her ten-month-old, revealed that she has almost finished her parenting book. Alex admitted: "It's been a hell of a journey trying to write a book in the first year of becoming a parent, but I'm nearly done!! I'm editing the final draft and it's really bloody honest... (I'm scared)."

The TV star, 40, went on to thank fellow parents for sending in their stories, some of which she has featured in her book. Alex has included chapters on feeding, labour, care and many more, and in the lengthy post, she opened up about her own pregnancy and parenting experience, while also asking for some last-minute additions.

Baby Teddy turns one in January

"I feel that I would love to include the following stories," she wrote. "I talk about my labour at length, but of course, everybody's experience is unique, so it would be great to hear from someone who did hypnobirthing lessons and found that they really helped during labour." Alex went on to say, "If you're brave enough to discuss how a baby has impacted your relationship, then that would be brilliant..." before adding of her husband Charlie Thomson: "I'm still waiting for the ok from Charlie on some of my content."

Charlie and Alex are set to celebrate their second wedding anniversary

Alex has spent the past year working on her parenting book, Winging It! A Survival Guide for New Mums, a book that is aimed at older mothers. Later this month, she and husband Charlie will celebrate their second wedding anniversary, and in January, the couple's son turns one. Speaking about their marriage, Alex recently told the Mirror: "You become a team and it strengthens your relationship. You have to rely on each other, especially because we're both working. I couldn't do it without Charlie." The Welsh star added that she would love to have another child.