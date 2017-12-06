Top 10 Christmas baby names of 2017 revealed These winter-themed names are simply beautiful

Christmas baby names range from biblical names to winter florals. Just in time for the festive season, the support resource site for new parents, Emma's Diary, has done a poll of the top choices of Christmas-themed baby names. The marketing director of the site, Faye Mingo, said: "As always, choosing the right name is an important decision for any parent and this year we can see that the season has had a definite impact on the choice of names with influences of the traditional and also trending names for this year."

The most popular name, with 30.5% of the vote, is Ivy, which perfectly encapsulates the season. It is also a very traditional name, which goes well with the recent trend of giving babies old-fashioned, classic names. In English, Ivy means faithfulness, and is of course a Christmas plant name. In second place, with 15% is Holly, named from the holly tree which is used in Christmas decorations. The two most popular names have a winter floral theme, while the festive-inspired name Noelle comes in third place with 14.3% of the vote.

Particularly popular names from 2017 also made it to the list, with 'Eva', coming in fourth place. Elsa, made popular from the 2015 Disney film, Frozen, came in sixth place. As for baby boy names, the choices clearly have a biblical influence, with Joseph, Nicholas and Matthew making the list. The unisex name Robyn came in ninth place, while the Welsh name Olwen came in tenth, with 1.3% of the poll vote.