Zoe Ball gets into the festive spirit at daughter Nelly's nativity play The doting mum shared a sweet photo of her waiting to watch her little girl on stage

Zoe Ball went back to school this week as she watched her daughter Nelly perform in her nativity play. The proud mum took to Instagram to share a photo showing her waiting for the show to commence, captioning it: "Nativity anticipation. Go Noodle!" In the shot, a stage decorated in colourful stars can be seen, and Zoe's followers, including celebrity pal Fearne Cotton, were quick to like the snap. Many more took to the comments section, with one writing: "Ah so lovely," while another said: "Really miss this now ours are older." A third praised Zoe's choice of seat: "Prime location at the end of the row there. Good choice!"

The Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two host shares seven-year-old Nelly and son, Woody, 16, with her ex-husband Norman Cook – who she remains on great terms with. Earlier in the week, the doting mum took to Instagram once again to share a candid shot of her hanging out with her teenage son – and it looked like she was having a wonderful time!

In the photo, Zoe was pictured belly laughing while laying on her bed, as Woody captured the moment on camera. Zoe captioned the photo: "Inny the bening geen. Haven't laughed so much for an age. Filmed by @w00dy_c00k." Fans were pleased to see Zoe looking so happy, with one writing: "Keeping laughing Zoe," while another said: "Laughter is the best medicine."

It's been a tough year for Zoe following the loss of her boyfriend, cameraman Billy Yates – who tragically took his own life in May. Last month, the former Big Breakfast presenter paid a heartfelt tribute on social media to mark six months since his passing. She shared a photo of the two smiling together, where she wrote about how much Billy was missed and thanked everyone for their support, which has helped her "more than you could ever imagine".

She wrote: "In time at all, yet so so long to be without you & your wondrous ways, your love, your gorgeous monkey face, your voice, your laughter, your daftness, your glorious commentary on the worlds shenanigans, your mess, your big bear hugs & your dancing feets. You are so missed monkey. at times its impossible to comprehend what has happened.

"But you are at peace, and we can take comfort from that. And we all get a little bit stronger every day. Small steps eh. You are forever in our hearts & always in my pocket Snoops. Keep shining up there for us. Love you beautiful one.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out in these past few months & sent love or shared their own experiences with me, you have all helped me more than you could ever imagine. sending love back to all. Keep sharing, keep listening and let's keep on campaigning to find the support needed for those living with #depression #mentalillness#mentalhealthawareness #love."