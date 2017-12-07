Paddy McGuinness' wife reveals heartbreaking reason they won't have a Christmas tree The Take Me Out host and his wife Christine have three children together

Paddy McGuinness' wife Christine has revealed why the family won't be putting up a Christmas tree this year. The 29-year-old model took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking reason, explaining that the lights and decorations are "all too much" for her autistic twins. Posting a photo of the family's stockings hanging above a fireplace, Christine wrote: "Daddy, Mummy, Leo, Penelope, Felicity. I think this is enough for our Christmas decorations, I'm nervous about putting a tree up, I don't think I'm going too.

"Last year was the most upsetting Christmas we've had, we had just been told our twins had autism and we felt very out of our depth. Christmas massively affects the twins' behaviour. They were extremely anxious and unsettled. The Christmas lights, trees, decorations and music... it was all too much. It was very over stimulating and with so much change everywhere it was quite frightening for our children who were pretty much non-verbal, they had no understanding of what was going on."

Christine went on explain: "They both just walked passed their presents on Christmas Day. I was devastated that they didn't get up and run down the stairs really excited 'like other kids'. I knew nothing about autism then. Now I'm fuelled with knowledge on their condition and I'm really looking forward to preparing them in advance to help them understand the magic of Christmas! I'm feeling confident we will have a happy Christmas this year… With a lot less decorations! Less is more for our children, they wouldn't care if they got 1 present or 10 and that is a quality you can't buy."

Christine and Paddy welcomed their twins Penelope and Leo in 2013, followed by a daughter Felicity, who turned one in September. Earlier this summer, Christine revealed that their twins have autism. She described their "meltdowns", "routines" and "beige food" in a touching poem, writing: "You amaze me every day because you are beautiful inside and out, in an extra special way." The doting mum concluded: "I love you unconditionally, and I will encourage you both to embrace your autism. Because you are totally unique and fantastically awesome. All my love always, Mummy."

Following her revelation, Christine appeared on This Morning where she confessed her fears for her youngest child, Felicity. "I am looking for little things," she explained. "If she does have autism, we'll get her the help she needs. She does things like standing on her tippy toes, and she likes dry food. But she is brand new, I don't want to put too much pressure on it."