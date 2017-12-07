Serena Williams asks for breastfeeding advice: 'I get emotional when I think about stopping' The tennis star is a proud mother to baby Alexis

Serena Williams has reached out to fellow mothers, asking them for advice on breastfeeding. The tennis champion, who welcomed her daughter Alexis in September with husband Alexis Ohanian, confessed that she gets "emotional" every time she thinks about having to stop breastfeeding her little girl. She tweeted: "Fellow moms: How long did you breastfeed? Is it weird that I get emotional when I even just think about when it's time to stop?"

Followers immediately rushed to post comments with words of encouragement, with one writing: "I am still breastfeeding my 4 year old. :) we are self-weaning. I get emotional thinking about weaning all the time. Nurse that baby as long as you can, they grow up too fast." One follower said: "I'm not a mom but as long as possible because it's very good for the child." A third post read: "Both of mine self-weaned 15 months and I was v emotional about finishing, especially second time round because I knew I was done for good. Whatever works best for you and your baby." Another mother shared: "It's the best bonding time. I didn't intend to go so long, but I breastfeed my oldest for 18 months and my youngest for 13 months."

Serena, who married her new husband Alexis in New Orleans last month, has been relishing motherhood. Shortly after the arrival of her first child, Serena penned an open letter to her mum, writing: "You are one of the strongest women I know. I was looking at my daughter (OMG, yes, I have a daughter) and she has my arms and legs! My exact same strong, muscular, powerful, sensational arms and body. I don't know how I would react if she has to go through what I've gone through since I was a 15-year-old and even to this day… Thank you for being the role model I needed to endure all the hardships that I now regard as a challenges - ones that I enjoy. I hope to teach my baby Alexis Olympia the same, and have the same fortitude you have had."