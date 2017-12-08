Did Khloe Kardashian confirm her pregnancy on Instagram? The reality star is reportedly pregnant with her first child

She is yet to confirm her pregnancy to the world, but on Thursday, Khloé Kardashian gave the biggest hint that she is expecting her first child. Taking to her Instagram page to share pictures from a photoshoot, the 33-year-old tagged her boyfriend Tristan Thompson in a comment, alongside the words "hey daddy" and several love-heart emojis. Although the pictures show no sign of a baby bump, the reality TV star has been keeping her fans guessing for weeks. Khloe and Tristan have been dating since September 2016, and the basketball player is already a father to ten-month-old son Prince Oliver from a previous relationship.

On Halloween, Khloé and her partner dressed up as Khal Drogo and Khaleesi from Game of Thrones, and she surprised fans after she captioned a Snapchat video, "that's daddy." Last month, chat show host Ellen DeGeneres grilled Khloé's mother, Kris Jenner, about the suspected pregnancy. But the momager quickly quipped: "Well you know, it's like, 'Who's your daddy?' Maybe it was like, more sexual," to which Ellen remarked: "Oh really?" Kris replied: "Maybe, I don't know." However, Ellen then hit back with: "That's gross coming from you… That's your daughter. It's just, it's easier to say, yes she's pregnant, that's what you should just say."

Meanwhile, Khloé's older sister Kim Kardashian is expecting her third child via a surrogate, while it's also believed that the youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, is also pregnant with her first child. Multiple sources have since confirmed that Khloé's baby is a boy, with People and Us Weekly also revealing that she is due early next year. This will be the first child for the popular Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. The mum-to-be has been maintaining a healthier lifestyle since learning that she is pregnant. "She's hungrier than ever," a source told Us Weekly, adding that Khloé opts for "smaller meals throughout the day". The source adds that she is doing "more cardio" and "less intensive" workouts.