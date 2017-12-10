Exclusive! Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez introduces their daughter Alana Martina Georgina says little Alana Martine has brought the couple closer

Georgina Rodriguez, the girlfriend of Real Madrid superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, has introduced their newborn baby daughter Alana Martina. The Spanish 23-year-old beauty, who met the legendary footballer in a high-end boutique a year-and-a-half ago, poses for HELLO! in a series of tender images with her first child and says of their relationship: “It has definitely brought us closer. We’re happier together than ever.”

Georgina with baby Alana Martina

The baby, who was born in a Madrid hospital on 12 November, is Ronaldo’s fourth child. He also has a seven-year-old son Cristiano Jr and twins Eva and Mateo, who were born earlier this year. “The children are our joy,” Georgina tells HELLO! “We wake up and the first thing we do is hug and kiss them, put them in their little chairs and watch them while they have their breakfast, make sure they have everything they need, and so on all day long. This is a very special time for us all.”

Cristiano and Georgina with Cristiano Jr.

Georgina says she and Cristiano chose the baby’s name together and that the 32-year-old player has been incredibly supportive throughout her pregnancy and the birth. “I’m very proud of him,” she said. “When we got home from hospital, he’d organised a surprise dinner, with all our nearest and dearest. I felt like the luckiest woman in the world.”

And she says they are incredibly happy together. "I have found love. We complement each other very well. We have a beautiful relationship and when I have him beside me, I have everything. I feel loved and cared for. Love conquers all.”

