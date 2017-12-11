Inside Jessica Alba's ultra-chic baby shower – all the photos! The 36-year-old actress is expecting her third baby with husband Cash Warren

Jessica Alba celebrated the upcoming birth of her baby boy in her true chic style on Saturday. The actress, who is expecting her third child with husband Cash Warren, had a high tea party at Ladurée in Beverly Hills. Jessica's mum Cathy and model Kelly Sawyer, who organised the baby shower, were in attendance, as were Jessica's celebrity friends, Molly Sims and Rachel Zoe.

Jessica took to Instagram to share photos and videos from her special day, and wrote: "Had the most beautiful baby shower today @ladureeus thank u @pierreantoineny - Of course to @kellysawyer & @cathyalba for hosting and to all my homegirls n boys who came to shower #babyboywarren - I felt so loved and I ❤️ u all to pieces." The pregnant star looked ultra-gorgeous in a black maxi dress, which she paired with a sweet Alice band in her hair.

Jessica is expecting a baby boy

The actress was showered with gifts on the day, as well as mouthwatering treats, including a three-tiered cake that had an 'It's a boy' topper on it. Actress Molly, a mother of three, shared a group photo and wrote: "Can't wait to meet your beautiful boy, @jessicaalba. Had the best time celebrating you." Celebrity stylist Rachel also posted a photo with Jessica and captioned it: "The best girls day showering our beautiful @jessicaalba with so much love today #number3 #girlfriendsarethebestfriends #supermom Xo RZ."

Jessica announced her exciting news in July, later confirming in October that she is having a boy. The Fantastic Four star featured in a video with her two daughters Honor Marie, nine, and Haven Garner, six. The trio were seen excitedly opening up a giant box filled with bright blue balloons and confetti and later jumping for joy. The lifestyle guru captioned the snap: "@cash_warren and I couldn't be more thrilled to announce... #officiallyoutnumbered #babyboy #cantwaittospoilhim #hugsandkissesforlife #soontobemamaofthree."

The actress had a high tea in Beverly Hills

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jessica also revealed that she and her husband are having trouble with baby names. "My husband's name is Cash so our kids had to have unusual names that also were words and for some reason we chose 'H' so it needs to be single or double syllable, it has to be an 'H' and it also has to a word". She then clarified: "And it can't be too weird, a little usual but… what if they want to be a nurse?"