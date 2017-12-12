Chemmy Alcott and Amy Williams look forward to a family Christmas with their respective bundles of joy Chemmy is mum to Locki and Amy to Oscar

Life has always flashed by at speed for Chemmy Alcott and Amy Williams but never quite so quickly as in the past year when the good friends and former GB winter Olympians both became first-time mums. In an exclusive shoot and interview in this week's HELLO!, British downhill skier Chemmy whose son Locki will celebrate his first birthday in January, says, "This year has been just crazy. It seems like only yesterday that I first held him in my arms."

The 35-year-old Olympians have a gold and silver stash of medals between them (Amy for skeleton and Chemmy for downhill) and have excelled at high-speed, high-risk sports, so how would they feel if their sons chose to follow in their footsteps? "On one hand as a mum you want to wrap them up in cotton wool, but I wouldn't be able to say no because I'd be a hypocrite," admits Amy of her son Oscar who was born in March. "I've gone off and done these crazy things, so I will fully support whatever he wants to do, as long as he has a passion for something, even if I do have my heart in my mouth."

Amy Williams' son Oscar

Motherhood has brought a big change to both their lives. Four-times winter Olympian Chemmy who represented TeamGB throughout a 20-year sporting career reasons, "You just learn to adapt. I look at mums and they are the ones who are doing the truly amazing things. Mums are the superheroes of our society, up all night, working all day. Being an athlete is relatively simple, you are putting your body on the line but it is a very selfish existence, you train hard, you eat well, you work out in a gym, you get psychologically stronger and you deliver on a race day. But as a mum you have to be thinking about so many different things and doing so much."

Agrees Amy, "Chemmy and I have been lucky as we have both achieved what we wanted to do, and now Oscar is the most important thing."

Both of them will be joining the official commentary team for the BBC coverage of the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang in February but there is only one place they will be on Christmas Day, and that’s home. "I can't wait to cook a massive feast," says BBC Ski Sunday presenter Chemmy whose home in Hampton Court has been extensively renovated. "This house didn't have any walls at one point but I always had this Christmas in my vision when we had the kitchen fitted as I said I need a really big double oven for the turkey, pigs in blanket, and everything else!” she says of her Shaker-style kitchen by 1909.

Chemmy Alcott's son Locki

It's set to be memorable for Amy too. "We always wanted to have our first Christmas with Oscar at home so we have family staying with us. We are always traditional, we go to the village church for the service, then come home and have lunch, and no one is ever allowed to open presents until after the Queen's speech. We even make a bet on what colour the Queen is going to wear."

