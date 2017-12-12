Holly Willoughby makes son Chester laugh - and fans think he sounds just like her! The This Morning host is mum to Harry, Belle and Chester

Holly Willoughby often talks about her children, but is notoriously protective of their privacy. On Tuesday, however, the doting mum delighted fans by sharing a sweet video of her three-year-old son Chester. In the footage, Holly's little boy is heard laughing uncontrollably while being tickled. "The best sound in all the world… #chester #giggle #love," Holly captioned the post. One fan observed that Chester was taking after his TV host mum, writing: "Sounds like he giggles as much as his mummy on This Morning!" Another said: "He has a giggle like you do!"

Holly Willoughby's son Chester turned three in September

Chester is the youngest of Holly's three children; the 36-year-old and her husband Dan Baldwin are also parents to son Harry, eight, and six-year-old Belle. Holly has previously said that having Chester completed her family, telling TV host Lorraine Kelly during an interview on Lorraine: "Three is great, three feels good for us."

The best sound in all the world... #chester #giggle #love 💕 A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Dec 12, 2017 at 9:19am PST

Holly posted a sweet video of her son Chester's uncontrollable giggles

There is no denying that Holly is a doting mum. The Celebrity Juice panellist previously told HELLO! that it was all she ever wanted to do. "All I ever wanted to do was to be a mum," she said. "It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl'. Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

Holly was recently asked what advice she would give the Duchess of Cambridge – who is expecting her third baby. The TV star said that having already had two children, Kate will be in "full swing." She said: "Once you have had your second, you're in your full swing. I think the third one you can really enjoy because you know what you're doing and so [Kate] won’t need any tips from me, because she has learnt so much from the first two."