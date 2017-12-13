James Corden and his wife Julia welcome their third child Couple are parents to son Max and daughter Carey

Congratulations to James Corden and his wife Julia, who have welcomed their third child together. The 39-year-old chat show host announced the happy news on his Twitter account, telling fans: "Today we welcomed a beautiful baby daughter into the world. Both she and her mother are doing great. We can't stop smiling." He then thanked singer Harry Styles for taking over hosting duties at the very last minute, writing: "Thank you Harry for stepping in to host the show at 2 and a half hours' notice!" James and Julia are already parents to son Max, six, and daughter Carey, three. The couple announced the news of their third pregnancy in July, and later confirmed that the new arrival would be a baby girl.

James Corden announced the news of his daughter's birth on Twitter

"She'll be arriving Christmas, we're very excited," James told Mario Lopez at the Emmy Awards. "It will be great, lovely. We're having a little girl, it's going to be terrific." The star then joked that he was desperately looking out for snacks to keep his pregnant wife happy on the night. "That’s all I'm really doing. I walk around thinking, 'Where could I hide snacks?'" he confessed. "Because she's going to get hungry every seven minutes!"

James and Julia pictured together at the 2017 Emmy Awards in September

James and Julia were first introduced by his former flatmate, actor Dominic Cooper, and they married in 2012. James previously spoke about the couple's romance in an interview with Rolling Stone, telling the magazine: "I could never understand when I watch romantic comedies the notion that for some reason unattractive or heavy people don't fall in love. If they do, it's in some odd, kooky, roundabout way – and it's not. It's exactly the same. I met my wife; she barely owned a television and worked for Save The Children. We sat down one night and we fell in love and that was it."