George and Amal Clooney are certainly thoughtful parents. The high-profile couple handed out free noise-cancelling headphones to fellow passengers on a recent flight to the UK, by way of apologising for having their six-month-old twins on board. George and Amal were heading back to her native England with babies Alexander and Ella when they treated each of the other first class travellers to a set of headphones. The devices featured the logo of George's Casamigos Tequila, along with a note "apologising ahead of time" in case the twins cried, Page Six confirms.

George, 56, and Amal, 39, were married in September 2014, and in June this year welcomed their twins in London. Proud dad George recently opened up about the babies, revealing just how different their personalities are. "Ella is very elegant and dainty and she has these big beautiful eyes – she looks just like Amal," he said. Of his son, who "weighs three pounds more than his sister," the actor joked: "He's just a thug, he's a fat little boy, he laughs louder than everyone in the room, it's the funniest thing."

The star has also shared his love of fatherhood – despite admitting that it does exhaust him. "I cry more than they do!" he told the Daily Mail in September. "I cry four times a day right now, because I'm so tired. Hey, remember when you were single, before you didn't have to worry about keeping people alive?!"

Earlier this week, George's best friend, Rande Gerber, revealed the extent of the star’s generosity, recalling a time in 2013 when George gifted his closest friends one million dollars each. "There's a group of guys we call 'The Boys',"” Rande said during a recent chat on MSNBC's Headliners. "George had called me and 'The Boys' and said, 'Hey, mark 27th September 2013 on your calendar. Everyone's going to come to my house for dinner.'"

On the day of the get together, George told his friends: "Listen, I want you guys to know how much you've meant to me and how much you mean to me in my life. I came to L.A., I slept on your couch. I'm so fortunate in my life to have all of you and I couldn't be where I am today without all of you. So, it was really important to me that while we're still all here together, that I give back. So I want you all to open your suitcases." Rande continued: "We open it up, and it's $1 million dollars in $20 bills. Every one of us – 14 of us – got $1 million. Every single one of us. We're in shock."

