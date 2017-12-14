David Beckham meets his brand new baby niece Peggy: photos The former footballer took to Instagram to share some sweet snapshots

David Beckham has shared a series of photos showing him meeting his baby niece Peggy for the very first time. The former footballer was branded the "hottest uncle" by fans after sharing some sweet snapshots on Instagram – just four days after little Peggy arrived in the world. Alongside the pictures, the 42-year-old wrote: "Welcome to the world little Peggy. ❤ So proud of my little sis and congrats @krissydonners #Daddy. Such a beautiful family #proudUncle @joannebeckham."

David's younger sister Joanne Beckham welcomed little Peggy with partner Kris Donnelly on 9 December. She announced the happy news on social media, writing: "9.12.17 💗THE DAY OUR LIFE CHANGED FOREVER. Such an amazing feeling starting our own family, the love I have for our little princess Peggy is one that is so unconditional! I'd never of been able to do it without the love of my life ... @krissydonners you was my strength! Thank you ... ❤️#myfamily."

Proud new dad also celebrated Peggy's arrival on Instagram. "THATS MY GIRL 💕 Peggy came into our world on Saturday night... mummy did so amazing!” he told his followers. “The love I feel for the both of you is unexplainable 🖤."

David's four children – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper - are no doubt desperate to meet the new arrival. At the time Joanne's pregnancy was first confirmed, a source revealed the family's excitement at the news, telling the Sun: "Joanne and Kris are over the moon. Her parents Ted and Sandra are looking forward to having another grandchild. And David's kids are excited about having a new cousin – especially Harper."

