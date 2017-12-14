Katherine Jenkins shows off blossoming baby bump in purple gown The opera singer is expecting her second child with husband Andrew Levitas

Katherine Jenkins was positively glowing as she performed at a concert in Liverpool earlier this week. The Welsh opera singer, who is expecting her second child with husband Andrew Levitas, dressed her growing baby bump in a stunning purple gown. She looked absolutely sensational in the strapless number, which had a bejewelled empire waistline and sweetheart neckline. Katherine took to Instagram to reveal: "Just finished a very fun & festive concert in Liverpool... Thank you for having me back! #TourLife #bumpontour And thanks to @suzanneneville to my custom made maternity gown!"

Pregnancy certainly suits 37-year-old Katherine. The blonde beauty sported a fresh glow and beamed from ear-to-ear in the picture. Fans were quick to comment on how "beautiful" and "sensationally gorgeous" she looked.

Katherine dressed her growing baby bump in a stunning purple gown

Katherine has showed no signs of slowing down since announcing her second pregnancy. Last week, the blonde beauty met the Queen in Portsmouth as she attended the commissioning ceremony for the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth. On 1 December, she also embarked on her Christmas tour. "Thank you Leicester for being such a warm and welcoming audience on the first night of my 2017 Christmas Tour!" she wrote on Instagram. "A special night - (especially for the bump who had his first night on the road!)"

In November, Katherine revealed that she and Andrew are having a boy. She shared the cutest photo of their daughter Aaliyah wearing a superhero cape and wrote: "Andrew and I are overjoyed that our family will be growing in 2018 with the addition of our second child – a baby brother for our little superhero Aaliyah!!!"

Wishing you a sparkly week.... (Thank you @tiffanyrosematernity for my bespoke maternity Christmas frock!) #Tourlife A post shared by Katherine Jenkins (@realkathjenkins) on Dec 4, 2017 at 4:59am PST

The singer is having a baby boy

Her announcement comes after the singer opened up about marriage and motherhood. "Life is not always what you expect it to be and when you find somebody that you fall in love with, it's amazing what you're willing to change," she told HELLO! magazine. "If I'm talking to a girlfriend who's just met someone and they're not exactly how she'd thought, I remind her, 'I thought I'd get married in my local church to somebody from home.' But I've married this guy from New York and we live in a way I never imagined."

She added: "Everybody says, 'Your life will never be the same,' but I didn't expect to feel so chilled and relaxed about life. My husband and I love being parents and Aaliyah makes us so happy. She's fun, kind and affectionate – and a mummy's girl."