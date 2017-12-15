Katie Piper welcomes her second child! See adorable photo The TV star has given birth to a baby girl

Christmas has come early for Katie Piper! On 13th December, the TV star welcomed her second child with husband Richard Sutton, a baby girl. Confirming the happy news on her Instagram account, along with a photo showing her baby's tiny hand, Katie, 34, simply wrote: "We've been blessed with the safe arrival of a baby girl. Our family is now complete." In an exclsuive statement to HELLO! Online, Katie added: "I'm so happy and busy feeding, cuddling - and managing a very enthusiastic Belle!"

Katie and Richard are already the proud parents to three-year-old daughter Belle, who has been excitedly counting down the days until she became a big sister. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! Online in September, Katie revealed Belle's sweet reaction to her pregnancy. "She thinks she's pregnant," laughed Katie. "She walks around sticking her tummy out and says she needs Calpol because she's feeling sick too. And whenever she sees another pregnant person, she points at their tummy and says, 'You look like my mummy.'"

Katie Piper has welcomed her second child, a baby girl

GALLERY: All the stars expecting in 2017

"I'm trying not to make too big a deal out of my pregnancy because I don't want Belle to get jealous or think that it's detracting from her," Katie added. "I'm due around Christmas so she thinks the baby is her Christmas present from Santa. She's on board."

The TV star has been married to husband Richard since November 2015

Katie, who has been happily married to Richard since November 2015, announced the news of her second pregnancy in an exclusive interview with HELLO! in June. "Becoming a mum has enriched my life in ways I never imagined, and I feel so thankful to be experiencing that again," she said. "I have felt really nauseous and tired with this pregnancy and don't recall it being that way with Belle. But I don't want to sound like I'm moaning because we're over the moon and really excited.

The couple are also the proud parents to three-year-old daughter Belle

"I've been asked so many times if we were planning to have another child. The truth is, we were trying for about a year and a half, but that's such a private and emotional thing when you're going through it."

STORY: Fans think they have guessed the gender of Katie Piper's baby after seeing this video

Of little Belle, she added: "This morning, when I was getting dressed, Belle came over and kissed my tummy. I asked what she thinks I'm having and she said, 'A girl, like me.' I really don't have a preference, but I have a special bond with my own sister Suzy, who's also pregnant, so another girl would be lovely. I know Richie would love a son to play football with, but, honestly, we're thrilled either way."