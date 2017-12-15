James Corden reveals why his newborn daughter still doesn't have a name James Corden has opened up about the birth of his third child with wife Julia

James Corden has opened up about the birth of his third child – a baby girl! The Late, Late Show host returned to the popular chat show on Thursday night, and thanked viewers for their support, as well as Harry Styles and Bryan Cranston, who had stepped in to host during James' absence. The proud dad also revealed that he and his wife Julia hadn't decided on a name after the baby was born earlier than expected.

READ:James Corden and his wife Julia welcome their third child

James revealed that he and his wife have yet to decide on a name

James explained: "On Tuesday, very unexpectedly, my wife Julia gave birth to a beautiful baby girl. We're over the moon. It's been a whirlwind 48 hours… Over the weekend my wife started experiencing a pain in her stomach and we thought it had gone away and it was all fine. Then we went for a routine check-up on Tuesday and the doctor said, 'Oh no, this is happening today.'" He then joked that he was too nervous to tell the doctor that he was supposed to be filming the chat show that night, and joked: "I was like, 'When you say likely, how likely?' and she was like, 'Well we'll have to wait and see', and I was like, 'Well Owen Wilson and Seal are on the way to the show!' So I did what I always do in a time of crisis. I called Harry Styles."

READ: Kelly Clarkson enjoys dinner date with husband on Carpool Karaoke

Harry filled in for James

James and Julia already have two children – Max, six, and Carey, three – but the Gavin and Stacey actor admitted that they were struggling to agree on a name. "We still haven't chosen a name for her yet," he explained. "We don't know what we're going to call her! After the baby was born, I was crying my eyes out, the wife was crying, the baby was crying, and the doctor asked about a name and I don't know why I said this, but I looked at the doctor and said, 'We're going to call her Beyonce.' My wife did not think that was funny."