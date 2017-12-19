Rosie Huntington-Whiteley gives first glimpse of six-month-old son Jack The model and her actor fiancé Jason Statham welcomed their son in June

Six months after welcoming her first child with fiancé Jason Statham, model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has finally shared a photo of her son with her fans. The 30-year-old posted a photo of her and her baby boy boarding a private jet, captioning it: “Happy Holidays” with a waving hand emoji to bid farewell. Her nearly eight million Instagram followers were clearly pleased with the little glimpse, with one fan saying: "Cutie little Statham". Another one said “Made my day”, followed by several heart emojis.

The new mum is clearing enjoying motherhood, telling Harpers Bazaar in November: "It has definitely changed how I think about work. For the first time in my career I took time off. My focus and priorities totally changed it but I’m also still so ambitious with my work. It's exciting to look at the last 15 years and what I’ve built and also look to the next 15 years! It’s so exciting. Things have to be more focused and strategic.

"I feel so encouraged by other working mothers because nobody else can understand it like another working mum. I’ve loved speaking to other mothers, it’s so connecting." Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Rosie and Fast & Furious 8 actor Jason welcomed their first son on 24 June. Rosie announced the happy news on Instagram, sharing a picture of herself holding her baby’s hand. "Our little man arrived! Jack Oscar Statham 8.8lbs on Saturday June 24th," she captioned the black and white snap.

The couple, who have been together since 2010 and announced their engagement in 2016, announced their pregnancy news in February. At the time the model shared a beautiful picture of herself relaxing on the beach with the caption: “Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!! Lots of love Rosie x.”