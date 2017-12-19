Cristiano Ronaldo stars in first family photo with all 4 children The footballer's fiancée Georgina Rodriguez shared the adorable picture on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a life-changing year, welcoming not one but three children in the space of six months. And now fans have been given a glimpse of his complete brood after his fiancée Georgina Rodriguez shared a family portrait on Instagram. Writing in her native Spanish, Georgina captioned the at-home snap: "Creating love and life with you."

The heartwarming photo showed the new mum cradling her baby daughter Alana Martina, who was born last month, as she relaxed on a sofa with her family. The Real Madrid footballer, 32, held his other daughter Eva in his arms, while his seven-year-old son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. took charge of his baby brother, Mateo.

Cristiano posed with his four children and Georgina

The beautiful picture also gave fans a glimpse of the sports star's lavish home. A huge Christmas tree was spotted in the background, as was Cristiano's magnificent dining room which boasted a chandelier. Sweet family portraits of the doting dad and his mini-me son Cristiano Jr. also adorned the living room walls.

Cristiano became a father for the fourth time in November. His fiancée delivered a baby girl at a hospital in Madrid, via a scheduled C-section, and a few weeks later introduced her daughter to HELLO! magazine. "It has definitely brought us closer. We're happier together than ever," the Spanish model said. "The children are our joy. We wake up and the first thing we do is hug and kiss them, put them in their little chairs and watch them while they have their breakfast, make sure they have everything they need, and so on all day long. This is a very special time for us all."