Eva Longoria pregnant with her first child The actress married Pepe Baston in 2016

Eva Longoria and husband Jose 'Pepe' Bastón have a lot to celebrate this Christmas, the couple are expecting their first child together! The actress, 42, and Jose, 49, will welcome their bundle of joy next spring, HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! has confirmed. The Desperate Housewives star is reportedly four months pregnant with a baby boy. The happy news comes just a year and a half after their romantic wedding, which featured exclusively in HELLO!.

This will be Eva's first baby and fourth for Jose, who is already a dad to José,Tali and Mariana, his children with ex-wife Natalia Esperón.

The couple have been surrounded by pregnancy rumours ever since they tied the knot. Back in April, the star had to deny that she was expecting her first child. She told her followers: "So, I saw some pictures of myself. Really fat, on a boat. I have to tell you all I did was eat cheese. I ate cheese!" Alongside an image of herself in a bikini, she added: "Everybody's saying I'm pregnant and I'm not. I was just lactose intolerant apparently. Today no belly... I just had to share, because my whole family's calling me, asking me if I'm pregnant. Yes, I looked pregnant. But that was just a ball of cheese. Ball of cheese in my stomach."

Last year, however, the actress did reveal that becoming a motherwould be a "blessing". She told Ocean Drive: "It if happens, it happens - if it's meant to be it would be a blessing." The Hollywood beauty - who married Jose Bastonin May last year - also opened up about former relationships, and how she "wouldn't change" any of her past experiences. She said: "I think every relationship is a path to where you are today. Every wrong turn led you to the spot where you are, so it wasn't necessarily the wrong turn at the time. I wouldn't change anything - never."

Congratulations Eva and Pepe!