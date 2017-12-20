Mindy Kaling welcomes baby girl – find out her classic name! Do you like Mindy Kaling's name choice?

Mindy Kaling has welcomed a baby girl! The 38-year-old, who revealed that she was expecting a daughter on the Ellen DeGeneres Show back in October, gave birth on Friday 15 December, and has reportedly named the newborn Katherine.

Oprah, who is starring in A Wrinkle in Time opposite the star, accidentally let Mindy's pregnancy news slip back in July, and The Office actress joked about her reaction to the news, telling Ellen DeGeneres: "She did announce it. If anyone is going to announce big news about your private life, Oprah Winfrey is the person. You can't complain that much about it. And you also can't be like, 'Hey, Oprah, zip it' - because she's almost like a religious figure. I actually thought, 'Well, OK, if there's one person I have to tell my daughter about that revealed her existence to the world, Oprah's pretty good. At a certain point, I was like, you can't take it back, so I thought—there are worse things."

Speaking about welcoming her first child, Mindy told Sunday Today: "I'd like to be the fun mum. I know I'm gonna be the dorky mum. So it could be kind of fun too. I think that would be nice." She also revealed that she would take inspiration from her own mother, who sadly passed away in 2012. "My mum was incredibly fierce and so devoted to us, just loved us and really wanted us to be happy no matter what we did," she explained. "My career choice was not something that she was familiar with and she was just so supportive of that. And if I could give that to my child, just the open-mindedness, I'd be so happy."