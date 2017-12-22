Zoe Hardman and Paul Doran Jones expecting their second child! The couple exchanged vows in July

Congratulations are in order for Zoe Hardman and her husband Paul Doran Jones! The TV and radio presenter is pregnant with the couple's second child. The star revealed the news on the Instagram account for her new website MadebyMammas: "SO. Some pretty exciting news this end. And I'm not just talking about the launch of the blog...for the past 5 months I've been busy growing a little human. We are all so thrilled about it and can't wait to meet the smallest member of the Doran Jones/Hardman clan in spring. Happy Christmas from me, Doz, Isla, Luna and bump xxx".

The festive picture shows Zoe holding her daughter Luna whilst pointing at her baby bump. Paul can be seen next to his two ladies smiling broadly.

Zoe and Paul, who are already proud parents to 13-month-old daughter Luna, tied the knot in July in a beautiful Ibiza ceremony exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine. The idyllic wedding was attended by close friends Mike and Zara Tindall, rugby star and Paul's best man James Haskell with his girlfriend Chloe Madeley. The couple got engaged in December last year, just three months after the arrival of their first child.

In an interview with HELLO!, Zoe revealed how motherhood has changed her life, claiming she was "completely overwhelmed with love" when her daughter arrived into the world. She shared: "It's been the best experience of our lives and we're both completely blown away with love. She's such a little character already, strong, brave and loves a cuddle!" Rugby player Paul also has a daughter Isla from a previous relationship.

Last year, Zoe opened up about her gruelling labour which ended with a forceps delivery - a stark contrast to the serene water birth Zoe had planned. The media persona told shared: "They don't call it labour for nothing. I felt really quite traumatised afterwards. It was hardcore. It took me a while to process it… I cried a lot about it." However, it seems Zoe is hoping things will go smoothly with this pregnancy. "Next time around I'll just have an epidural and a cup of tea," she added.