Nicky Hilton welcomes second child - find out the baby's adorable name! Nicky said Christmas had come early for the family

Congratulations to Nicky Hilton and her husband James Rothschild, who have welcomed their second child together - another baby girl. The 34-year-old announced the happy news on Twitter on Friday, telling fans that Christmas had come early with the safe arrival of her baby daughter.

"Christmas came early! On December 20th James and I welcomed a baby girl, Teddy Rothschild into the world. Feeling very blessed this holiday season," Nicky tweeted. Fans were quick to congratulate her on the happy news. "So happy for you and your family, Nicky, what a great Christmas gift," one tweeted. Another wrote: "Congratulations to you and your beautiful family."

Nicky Hilton has welcomed a baby sister for her daughter Lily-Grace

Another person who was understandably excited about the news was Nicky's sister Paris, who retweeted the message with a series of heart emojis.

Nicky and James are already parents to a one-year-old daughter Lily-Grace, and the businesswoman previously told HELLO! that they had chosen not to find out the gender of their second child. "I've waited this long. I think it would be silly to find out now!" Nicky said, adding that she didn't have any preference on whether she had a boy or girl: "I think either would be adorable."

Nicky shared the sweet news on Twitter

The doting mum also explained how Christmas would be different for the family this year. "Christmas Eve we always spend with my grandfather and my dad's side of the family and Christmas Day is always at home with my mum's side of the family and every Christmas morning we all have breakfast," the 34-year-old told HELLO! at the annual Samsung Charity Gala in New York City.

She continued: "My mum cooks breakfast and we watch the Christmas parade on TV, but this year, since I can't go home to L.A. cause I'll be on flight restriction, everyone's flying to New York to come be with me and the baby."