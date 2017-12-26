Liam Payne shares pic of baby Bear, thanks Cheryl for being 'incredible mother' The former One Direction star gushed about partner Cheryl

Liam Payne is reminiscing! The handsome boybander took to Instagram on Boxing Day to thank his partner Cheryl for being an amazing mother to his baby boy Bear, and to marvel at quite how much his life has changed in the past year. The former One Direction star promised fans a memory a day for the remainder of 2017 – and started off his trip down memory lane by sharing an adorable picture of himself and Bear dressed in matching shoes.

Liam's photo showed how much baby Bear has grown

"2017 has been a crazy year! I'm gonna post a memory every day this week," he captioned the snap which showed how much his little boy has grown. "First has to be my baby boy Bear! Holding him for the first time is a memory I will never forget and watching him grow up is just amazing to see. @cherylofficial has been an incredible mother to baby Bear since the day he was born and I can’t thank her enough for that," he gushed.

It’s not the first time the 24-year-old has taken to social media to express his feelings for his 34-year-old girlfriend. In October, the Strip That Down singer posted a loving message on Cheryl's Instagram page following her own post sharing news about her charity, Cheryl's Trust, which is opening a centre to help young people in the New Year. "Well done baby,” her admiring partner wrote at the the time. "I'm very proud of you."

Liam and Cheryl were rarely spotted out and about when she was pregnant

It really has been a rollercoaster year for Liam and Cheryl, who welcomed their son into the world in March. Prior to that, X Factor judge Cheryl had all but disappeared from public life – a decision she recently revealed had been a conscious one. "I hated being pregnant," Cheryl told the Sun in October. "A lot of stuff went on and I just didn't enjoy it." She also explained her decision to disappear from the spotlight while she was expecting: "I didn't stop for 14 years – literally on the roller coaster. And then when I got pregnant I thought, 'Right, I just don't need this.’"

But while 2017 was a year spent away from her adoring public, 2018 looks set to mark Cheryl’s return to public life. On Christmas eve, news broke that the singer had registered a new track titled That’s My Song after a three-year break. The mum-of-one has collaborated on the single with her former Girls Aloud bandmate Nicola Roberts, who is listed as one of the writers for the song.