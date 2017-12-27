Cristiano Ronaldo shares adorable photo of his three babies The Real Madrid footballer, 32, welcomed his youngest, Eva, in November

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed an extra special Christmas this year – celebrating it with three new additions to his family. The doting dad, 32, posed for a sweet family photo with his three youngest children while at home over the festive season. In the snap, the Real Madrid footballer was seen looking relaxed and happy as he cuddled up to his six-month-old twins Eva and Mateo, and Alana, one month, as they lounged on the sofa at home. Both daughters were cute in pink, while Mateo looked cool in a grey and black tracksuit.

Proud dad Cristiano Ronaldo with his three babies

Cristiano and his babies were also pictured posing in front of the Christmas tree on 25 December. The footballer, who is also father to Cristiano Jr, seven, was seen in the snap with his mother, Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro, and extended family members. His three youngest, meanwhile, were dressed for the occasion in festive Santa outfits. There's been a lot to celebrate for Cristiano this year, who welcomed Eva and Mateo by a surrogate back in June. In November, Cristiano and his fiancée Georgina Rodriguez welcomed their first child Alana Martina at a Madrid hospital. The couple chose to share the first photos with HELLO! magazine earlier this month.

Cristiano with his extended family on Christmas Day

Of their daughter, Georgina said: "It has definitely brought us closer. We're happier together than ever." The model added: "The children are our joy. We wake up and the first thing we do is hug and kiss them, put them in their little chairs and watch them while they have their breakfast, make sure they have everything they need, and so on all day long. This is a very special time for us all." Alana was born on 12 November, with her arrival announced by her proud mum on Instagram. She wrote in Spanish that their family was now complete, and thanked the hospital staff, her family and friends, and her social media followers for their support and well wishes.