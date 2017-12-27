Pregnant Kylie Jenner reappears in family photo with Khloé Kardashian The 20-year-old is yet to confirm – or deny – the rumours surrounding her pregnancy

It is thought that Kylie Jenner is expecting her first baby early next year. And although the 20-year-old reality TV star has yet to confirm the news, she has been keeping a low profile on social media of late, and was noticeably absent from the Kardashian family Christmas advent calendar. However, Kim Kardashian's younger sister made a rare appearance in a new photo posted on Khloé Kardashian's Snapchat on Tuesday. The image was taken from the Kardashians' Christmas Eve party, but was notably cropped before the waist, concealing any growing baby bump. In the photo, both sisters looked glamorous, with Kylie dressed in a black leather jacket, while Khloé wore a glitzy halterneck dress.

Kylie Jenner with sister Khloé Kardashian - who is also pregnant

It was first reported in September that Kylie was expecting her first baby with her boyfriend Travis Scott. US site TMZ was the first to break the story, and it has even been rumoured that the couple are expecting a girl. Fans believed that Kylie's pregnancy would have been announced by the family on Christmas Day as part of their advent calendar. The daily calendar featured candid black-and-white photos of many members of the Kardashian clan, but after Kim posted Day 25 on Monday, users were left disappointed that there had been no announcement. "So disappointed, I thought the build-up was for Kylie to reveal she's pregnant," one commented, while another said: "Where's Kylie?"

It was first reported in September that Kylie was pregnant with a girl

While Kylie is yet to say anything, Khloé finally confirmed that she was pregnant last Wednesday. The reality TV star announced the news by by sharing a gorgeous black and white picture that shows Tristan and her touching her bare baby bump. The 33-year-old wrote a heartfelt message besides the image, thanking Tristan for making her a mum, and to everyone for their positive messages. She also explained that they had only just announced her pregnancy so that they could enjoy the news with their family and friends in private for a while.

Proud dad-to-be Tristan, who already has a son with former girlfriend Jordan Craig, replied to her post and shared exactly how they met and who set them up. "My love, thank you for allowing me to be apart of your journey and entering your life that day at the bel air hotel. One of the best moments of my life. He continued: "I'm soo happy to be in this journey together with you and creating this angel from the man above. [...] Btw, shoutout to brodie @brandonjennings for bringing this King and Queen together".