Emmerdale's Adam Thomas gets emotional as he finds out gender of his second baby The soap star and his wife Caroline Daly are already parents to three-year-old Teddy

Emmerdale's Adam Thomas, 29, had the best Christmas present ever! The actor and his wife Caroline Daly are expecting their second baby, and found out whether it would be a boy or a girl on Christmas Day. The loved-up couple, along with their three-year-old son Teddy, were seen popping a balloon in front of their family, which saw pink confetti fall out of it, followed by an eruption of cheers. Adam was visibly emotional as he jumped up and down with delight, and was seen hugging his mum as he took in the news.

Adam Thomas and his wife Caroline Daly are having a girl!

Adam posted the video on his Instagram account, captioning it: "What a Christmas, couldn’t be happier." His Emmerale co-stars, including Amy Walsh and Gemma Atkinson were quick to send their well wishes. Amy wrote: "Awww so happy for you both," while Gemma added: "Amazing!" Adam's former sister-in-law, Tina O'Brien, who is mum to his niece Scarlett, also liked the video. Adam's brother Ryan, who has recently returned to the UK from Australia – where he was filming in Neighbours – also shared the video on his own Instagram account.

It's a far happier time for Adam in real life, than it is for his alter-ego, Adam Barton. The loveable Emmerdale character has taken the rap for his mum Moira – and is currently in prison for killing Emma. Viewers were left heartbroken after he was charged with murder last week, despite the fact Moira had confessed that she was the real killer. On Twitter, Adam joked last week that he was already ready to return to the soap, even if it was as a ghost. He wrote: " 'Dear @emmerdale I know it's only been a few weeks but am ready to come bk now even if I am a ghost ... it's been done before!'" Adam announced in June that he was leaving the ITV soap, following an eight year stint on the show.