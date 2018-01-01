Peter Andre's son Theo is all grown up in rare photo The Mysterious Girl singer shares Theo, one, with his wife Emily MacDonagh

It looks like Peter Andre and his wife Emily, 28, made the most of their last day of 2017, by spending it with their two young children, Amelia, three, and one-year-old Theo. The Mysterious Girl singer shared a photo of himself holding Theo in a carrier as they looked on at the animals. The doting dad rarely shares photos of his two youngest children, so it was a treat for fans. In the snap, both Peter and Theo were wrapped up warm in their winter coats, with Peter looking stylish in a leather jacket with a sheepskin lining and a grey beanie hat. Theo, meanwhile, looked cosy in a red pram suit.

Peter, 44, captioned the photograph: "Great day with the two kids and Emily at the farm. Just great :))." Fans were quick to comment on the sweet photo, with one writing: "You are a great dad! Happy New Year," while another said: "What a gorgeous pic! Happy New Year Peter, to you and your lovely family." A third added: "Aww beautiful!"

Peter enjoyed a day out at the farm with his two youngest children and wife Emily

Peter is also the proud dad to son Junior, 12, and daughter Princess, 10, who he shares with ex-wife Katie Price. The singer and Loose Women panellist take it in turns each year to have their children for Christmas Day, and this year it was Peter's turn, meaning all four of his children were under the same roof on Christmas morning. One of Peter's children in particular had a lot to celebrate over the festive period. The singer took to Instagram on Christmas Eve to announce that Junior had been given a drama scholarship – indicating that the youngster will follow in his dad's footsteps when it comes to performing. Peter wrote alongside a selfie of him with his mini-me son: "So proud of Junior getting his drama scholarship so it's dad and son time today at the movies."

Peter posted a selfie of him with oldest son Junior following his exciting news

Ahead of Christmas, Peter opened up about his festive plans while chatting to HELLO! Online. He said: "Christmas in my household is so fun. It's all about the preparation, and all the night before, and Santa bringing all those stockings, and when the reindeers eat the carrots and Santa eats half the mince pie. The kids absolutely love it. They wake up in the morning and see the stockings. I mean, it's one of those days where I don't care how little sleep I've had the night before. It's just such an exciting day."