Fans send support to Abbey Clancy following latest pregnancy update The former model is due to give birth any day now

Abbey Clancy is counting down the days until the arrival of her third baby. The heavily pregnant wife of Peter Crouch took to her Instagram account on Saturday to update her fans with her pregnancy progress – and judging by her expression, she has had enough. The mother-of-two shared a bump selfie with her followers, in which showed off her large tummy. The photo was accompanied by a sticker reading 'Ugh", which led fans to offer their support. One told the former model: "You look incredible mama! The end is hard but baby will be here before you know it! X," while another agreed: "Feel exactly the same, 1 week and counting!!." A third added: "Almost there!!"

Abbey and Peter are set to welcome their third child in January – a brother of sister for their two daughters, Sophia, six, and two-year-old Liberty. In October, the Britain's Next Top Model presenter opened up about her impending arrival while chatting to HELLO! Online, revealing that she has been struggling with morning sickness. She said: "I've actually been feeling a bit sick with this one. I actually found out that I was pregnant during the last two episodes of filming – so it didn't affect my work, in fact everyone was helpful."

Peter and Abbey are the proud parents of two daughters

During her pregnancy with Sophia, Abbey – a then first-time mum – received some top tips from Holly Willoughby, who she was working with at the time on This Morning. She told the Metro: "During my pregnancy, I phoned Holly Willoughby all the time for advice – she's so sweet." The second time around, while expecting Liberty, meanwhile, Abbey had the chance to discuss parenting with the Duchess of Cambridge, who was pregnant at time with Princess Charlotte. Abbey told HELLO! Online: "I was pregnant at the same time Kate was pregnant with Charlotte. There's so many people having babies at the minute. We talked about parenting, but mainly stayed focused on the charity (Best Beginnings)."