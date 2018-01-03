Loading the player...

Danny Jones' wife Georgia shows off huge baby bump as due date nears The McFly singer and his model wife are expecting their first child

The countdown is on. Danny Jones' wife Georgia has shown off her very large baby bump as she prepares to welcome her first child. The former Miss England model, who is due to give birth in two weeks, showed no signs of slowing down as she hit the gym with husband Danny. Georgia posed side-on in the Instagram photo, highlighting her protruding tummy in a pink top. "Back at training with this one & our awesome PTs @charlielaunder @bumpsandburpees & @jasonbonept. Feels good to be back #bumpsandburpees #37weekspregnant #notlongnow #mummytobe #daddytobe," she wrote.

Georgia, 31, was met with praise from fans, who were astounded by her energy. "I literally don't know how you're at the gym. I can barely get in and out of the car," replied one follower, while a second wrote: "Do not know how you find the energy for the gym at this late stage, but well done!!"

Georgia is due in mid-January

The model has been counting down the days to her due date. She posted another sweet photo of herself holding up a melon at the supermarket, comparing it to the size of her unborn baby. "When @dannyjonesofficial app says baby is the size of a Honeydew Melon it's only right to go to the supermarket & pose with one," she wrote.

Georgia also posted a New Year's message to her fans, revealing that it had been a year of ups and downs, but she couldn't wait to meet her little one. "It's been an amazing year with massive highs.... and not without its lows... but we got through it and I'm so excited for the year ahead!!" she wrote. "The most exciting of all WE FOUND OUT WE WERE HAVING A BABY!! It's mad that in a few days our world as we know it will change and Danny & I will become 3.... can't wait to meet you Little Mush 2018.... let's be having ya!!"

The model is counting down the days

The McFly singer and his wife announced their pregnancy in an exclusive interview with HELLO! in July. Their very own 'kid' is due on 18 January, with singer-songwriter Danny revealing: "I think we're having a boy. I'm going to be a mess at the birth – when I find out if we have a son or a daughter, when I meet him or her. I'd love to know but we've decided we want to have that big surprise."