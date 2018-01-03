Ugly Betty's America Ferrera reunites with Sisterhood co-stars after pregnancy announcement It's been 12 years since America, Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel starred in Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

America Ferrera has spoken about the "blessings" she has received from her co-stars from 2005 hit movie, Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, after announcing her pregnancy. The actress, best known for playing Betty Suarez in Ugly Betty, took to Instagram to share a picture of the reunion, with Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel all patting her growing baby bump. "Starting the New Year off with blessings from my Sisterhood. We've got work to do for the next generation. Let's get to it. #TIMESUP," the 33-year-old captioned the picture.

America and her husband Ryan Piers Williams shared their happy news with their Instagram followers on New Year's Eve. "We're welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018! Wishing you #MásBesos in the New Year! #babybesos #HappyNewYear," the actress wrote alongside a snap of the couple, while her partner said: "Making room for new and beautiful things to come in 2018! #happynewyear." This will be the first child for the pair, who tied the knot in 2011 after a one-year engagement.

America is the last of her Sisterhood co-stars to become a parent. Amber shares 15-month-old daughter Marlow Alice with her husband David Cross, while Alexis and partner Vincent Kartheiser have a one-year-old son. Blake is a doting mother to two young daughters with her movie star husband Ryan Reynolds - three-year-old James and one-year-old Ines. It's believed that Blake even picked her three co-stars to be the godmothers to her eldest daughter. In 2015, Amber was asked if the trio had been given the honour during an interview on Nick Lachey’s VH1 show Morning Buzz Live. "You're still very close with your co-stars and the three of you are godmothers to Blake Lively's baby - is that a fact?" he asked the actress, to which Amber replied: "Yes, that is a fact."