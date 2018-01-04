New mum Natasha Bedingfield shares beautiful first picture of baby son The singer welcomed her baby boy on New Year's Eve!

Natasha Bedingfield has posted the first picture of her baby son. Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, the new mother proudly showed off her newborn to the world whilst sharing her delight in a touching caption. She wrote: "I wonder what the world looks like the very first time you go out into it? We are thrilled to welcome our son into our arms this week and take him home. To witness the many firsts. What a pure soul he is. I feel so blessed." The sweet snap sees her son asleep in his baby car seat carrier whilst leaving the hospital.



Fans of the star rushed to post lovely comments underneath the post, with one writing: "So great!! Congrats! Kids are such a blessing." Another said: "Congrats to you both on your beautiful baby boy, fun times ahead enjoy him they grow up too fast!!" A third post read: "Congratulations, @natashabedingfield! I know you'll make an amazing mum! May he receive all of life's graces. I wish all the best for your family."

Natasha, 36, announced the arrival of her first child on New Year's Day. The I Wanna Have Your Babies singer revealed that she and her husband Matt Robinson welcomed their little boy on New Year's Eve by posting a picture showing the word 'Mum' written on her coffee cup. "Omg! Guess what just happened at the very end of this year! The happiest New Year ever," she wrote alongside the picture. The British pop star first rose to fame in 2005 following the release of her debut album Unwritten. She got engaged to Matt in September 2008 and the couple were married in March 2009 at the Church Estates Vineyard in Malibu.