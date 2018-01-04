Loading the player...

Binky Felstead locks herself out of house leaving baby India alone Luckily Binky's mum had a spare pair of house keys!

Binky Felstead has recounted her first 'mummy meltdown' after accidentally locking herself out of the house while taking out the bins, leaving her baby daughter, India, alone. Although India was safely in her bouncer, Binky panicked and cut her feet while running to fetch the spare keys at her mum's house.

Exclusive: Binky Felstead and Josh Patterson reveal their Christmas plans with baby India

Binky spoke about her 'mummy meltdown'

Once safely back inside with her baby daughter, Binky opened up about the incident on Snapchat, saying: "My first mummy meltdown just happened. I was doing the bins which is supposed to be Joshua's job but he's typically gone to the gym, so I was taking the bins out and heard the door slam behind me and I was locked out with no keys and no phone. India was in here on her own, luckily she was in her bouncer so she was quite safe."

She continued: "I had to run to my mum's as fast as I could, get the keys, run back. My feet are like cut to pieces and everyone thought I looked like a mad woman. So basically, I'm no longer doing bins every again at night without anyone in the house. That is a good lesson learned. Luckily everything was okay." Binky welcomed her baby girl with her partner, Joshua 'JP' Patterson, back in June. Speaking about her first Christmas, she told HELLO!: "With India in our lives, we're really caught up in the whole spirit of the occasion. I love putting on Christmas music, lighting candles, wrapping presents – and watching our little one’s eyes light up at the wonder of it all."

READ: Binky Felstead and Josh Patterson prepare for baby India's first Christmas

The couple welcomed their baby daughter in June

JP added: "The best thing about Christmas is having India. As you get older you lose the magic of it, but now that we have a child we can relive those enchanting experiences with her. We're so looking forward to seeing her face light up when we unwrap her presents – some colourful toys that flash and make noises."