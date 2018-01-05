Abbey Clancy welcomes third child! Find out the newborn's name The 31-year-old confirmed the happy news on Instagram

The New Year has started in the best possible way for Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch. On 3 January, the couple welcomed their third child together, a little boy. Abbey, 31, confirmed the happy news on her Instagram account, sharing an adorable black-and-white of her tiny newborn son. "Baby Johnny Crouch born 3/1/18 7lb2 5.15pm. So in love with our baby boy happy healthy and beautiful xx," she wrote. The star was quickly inundated with comments from followers offering their congratulations, including former Strictly star Daisy Lowe, who wrote: "Congratulations to you and yours, what a sweetie!"

Abbey and footballer Peter, 36, are already the proud parents to two little girls; Sophia Ruby, six and two-year-old Liberty Rose. News of Abbey's third pregnancy was revealed back in June. In a recent interview with HELLO! Online, she opened up about her impending arrival, and revealed she had been struggling with morning sickness. "I've actually been feeling a bit sick with this one," the Britain's Next Top Model host confided. "I actually found out that I was pregnant during the last two episodes of filming – so it didn't affect my work, in fact everyone was helpful."

Abbey also revealed that she was embracing every aspect of her pregnancy - right down to her wardrobe. "You've got to go with it," she shared. "You're not going to fit into your normal gowns that you would have beforehand. The way I look at it is that it's a complete blessing - and it's a miracle if you think about it. Stretchy and comfy, it's all about comfy for me!"

The star previously opened up about her pregnancy during an appearance on This Morning, joking that she needed advice from mum-of-three Holly Willoughby. "I need some tips off you Holly!" she said. "You get no sympathy with your third pregnancy! Head down the toilet, throwing up. It's been a terrible five months."

