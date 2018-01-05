Call The Midwife's Helen George praises partner Jack Ashton for being a 'hands-on' dad The Call The Midwife stars welcomed a baby girl in September

Call The Midwife actress Helen George has given a candid account about motherhood after welcoming her little girl, Wren Ivy, into the world in September. The star, who delivered her baby six weeks before her due date following a complicated pregnancy, credited her co-star and partner Jack Ashton for being a "hands-on" father. Appearing on Friday's This Morning, Helen gushed said: "He's perfect, he’s so good with her. He's so hands-on, I'm very lucky, he shares the feeds."

When asked what it was like working with Jack, the 33-year-old actress replied: "It's good because we understand the same show, we have the same set of friends at work, he in the show is married to one of the other characters so that's quite nice. We don't have to work together that much, we get a bit of space and time apart!" However, the new mother did admit that her on-screen experience with delivering babies "went out of the window" when her little girl was born. "I thought, 'I've got this. I'll be fine, I know how to feed them and I know how to change the nappies.' Then I had the baby and it all went out the window," she confessed. "It was a hard few weeks."

Helen and Jack found love following her split from husband Oliver Boot in August 2015. The couple met on the set of the BBC medical drama, and grew close while filming on location in South Africa - Helen stars as Trixie Franklin, while Jack plays Reverend Tom Hereward. Last year, Jack opened up about their relationship after their characters split on the BBC show. Speaking on ITV's Lorraine, the actor explained: "That's the confusing bit - as long as I know where we're going." Jack confirmed that they got together in April 2016, while they were working in South Africa filming the Christmas special. "It blossomed in South Africa, I think. Around that time," he commented. Helen was previously married to fellow actor Oliver but they split in 2015 after three years of marriage.