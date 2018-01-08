Eva Longoria cradles blossoming baby bump on Golden Globes red carpet The Desperate Housewives star looked radiant on the red carpet

Eva Longoria made her first high profile appearance since confirming her pregnancy at the Golden Globes Awards on Sunday. The mum-to-be proudly cradled her blossoming baby bump as she walked the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel alongside Reese Witherspoon, Salma Hayek and Ashley Judd.

As a proud supporter of the #TIMESUP movement, Eva wore head-to-toe black for her high profile appearance, selecting a plunging black maxi dress which featured a thigh-high split and showcased her bump to perfection. The 42-year-old accessorised her look with black strappy heels and diamond drop earrings, with her hair worn down and sleek.

Eva Longoria cradled her baby bump on the Golden Globes red carpet

It was announced in December that the 42-year-old and her husband Jose 'Pepe' Bastón, 49, are expecting their first child; Jose is already a dad to José, Tali and Mariana, his children with ex-wife Natalia Esperón. HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! confirmed that Eva and her husband will welcome their bundle of joy in spring. It comes just a year and a half after they married in Mexico in a wedding featured by HELLO! magazine.

The couple have been surrounded by pregnancy rumours ever since they tied the knot. Back in April, Eva had to deny that she was expecting her first child. She told her followers: "So, I saw some pictures of myself. Really fat, on a boat. I have to tell you all I did was eat cheese. I ate cheese!" Alongside an image of herself in a bikini, she added: "Everybody's saying I'm pregnant and I'm not. I was just lactose intolerant apparently. Today no belly... I just had to share, because my whole family's calling me, asking me if I'm pregnant. Yes, I looked pregnant. But that was just a ball of cheese. Ball of cheese in my stomach."

The mum-to-be was joined by Reese Witherspoon at the Golden Globes

Last year, however, the actress did reveal that becoming a mother would be a "blessing". She told Ocean Drive: "It if happens, it happens - if it's meant to be it would be a blessing." The Hollywood beauty also opened up about former relationships, and how she "wouldn't change" any of her past experiences. She said: "I think every relationship is a path to where you are today. Every wrong turn led you to the spot where you are, so it wasn't necessarily the wrong turn at the time. I wouldn't change anything – never."