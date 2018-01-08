Jessica Alba shares intimate breastfeeding photo with newborn son The actress welcomed her baby boy on New Year's Eve

Jessica Alba swapped the glamour of the Golden Globes with parenting duties on Sunday night, choosing to stay in to look after her newborn son Hayes. The actress shared a photo on Instagram showing her breastfeeding her baby boy, and captioned it: "Mumlife." Jessica, who gave birth on New Year's Eve, partly covered herself with a black heart emoji, in reference to the Golden Globes' unofficial black dress code.

The doting mum also explained that she would be wearing black to show her support for the Time's Up movement. She wrote: "#timesup #equality at home nursing my baby boy wearing black in solidarity with all who demand equality and respect. #endsexualharassment #equalpay #equalrights #whywewearblack."

Jessica welcomed her son on New Year's Eve

Jessica, 36, also shared a photo from the movement, which explained: "On Sunday we wear black to stand in solidarity with women and men everywhere who have been silenced by discrimination, harassment or abuse. Wherever you are, whoever you are, whatever you're doing. Join us." The 75th annual Golden Globes ceremony made headlines this year for its politically charged edge. The majority of the winners used their time in the spotlight to speak out against sexual harassment and gender inequality, while most of the A-list attendees wore black.

Jessica and Cash's little boy, Hayes

The ceremony took place just eight days after Jessica welcomed her third child with husband Cash Warren. The couple, who have a nine-year-old daughter Honor Marie and a six-year-old daughter Haven Garner, announced their exciting new arrival on Instagram. Jessica posted the first photo of her little boy lying in his sleeping basket, sporting a full head of dark hair, and dressed in a white and navy babygro. "Hayes Alba Warren 12/31/17 Best gift to ring in the New Year!! Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro. #familyof5," the proud mum captioned the post.

Cash also paid tribute to his wife, by sharing a photo with the newborn and writing: "Hayes Alba Warren: You sure know how to ring in the new year! You showed up a few days early but we couldn't be any happier. Your Mamma is the strongest woman I know... you're so lucky to have her by your side. You have two amazing sisters who already adore you and I know you'll be thankful to have them guide the way. On your first day of life, I promise to love you, to cherish you, and to provide you with a sandbox full of dreams to explore. Welcome to the family my sweet baby Hayes! 12/31/2017."